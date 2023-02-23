Frontline Ltd. (FRO) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.93 compared to its previous closing price of 17.18. however, the company has experienced a -1.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/07/22 that Frontline, Euronav Merge to Create Tanker Giant in $4.2 Billion Stock Deal

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FRO is 0.32.

The public float for FRO is 142.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FRO on February 23, 2023 was 4.95M shares.

The Volatility of Frontline Ltd.’s (FRO) Stock: A -1.85% Ratio for the Week

Frontline Ltd. (FRO) has seen a -1.85% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 22.89% gain in the past month and a 19.02% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for FRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.57% for FRO stock, with a simple moving average of 44.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for FRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $16 based on the research report published on September 06th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRO reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for FRO stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to FRO, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

FRO Trading at 22.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.97%, as shares surge +24.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRO fell by -1.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +97.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.56. In addition, Frontline Ltd. saw 40.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for FRO

Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.90 for asset returns.