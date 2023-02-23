Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV)’s stock price has decreased by -1.24 compared to its previous closing price of 66.96. However, the company has seen a -4.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that Some Companies Haven’t Left Russia. Behind Their Decisions to Stay.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FTV is 1.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for FTV is $75.38, which is $7.58 above the current price. The public float for FTV is 348.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FTV on February 23, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Fortive Corporation (FTV) Stock Experiences -1.11% Monthly Change

The stock of Fortive Corporation (FTV) has gone down by -4.19% for the week, with a -1.11% drop in the past month and a -0.72% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.42% for FTV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.85% for FTV stock, with a simple moving average of 5.10% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for FTV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FTV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $73 based on the research report published on October 12th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTV reach a price target of $68. The rating they have provided for FTV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 17th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to FTV, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

FTV Trading at -0.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTV fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $68.02. In addition, Fortive Corporation saw 2.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTV starting from Walker Stacey A., who sale 2,063 shares at the price of $68.67 back on Feb 17. After this action, Walker Stacey A. now owns 40,150 shares of Fortive Corporation, valued at $141,666 using the latest closing price.

Murphy Patrick K, the President & CEO of AHS of Fortive Corporation, sale 32,788 shares at $68.56 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Murphy Patrick K is holding 62,929 shares at $2,247,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.26 for the present operating margin

+57.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Fortive Corporation stands at +12.96. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 4.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.