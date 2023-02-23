Fiserv Inc. (FISV): A Technical Analysis

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 113.82. however, the company has experienced a -2.51% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Fiserv Inc. (FISV) is $127.21, which is $13.93 above the current market price. The public float for FISV is 620.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FISV on February 23, 2023 was 3.05M shares.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) Stock Sees a-0.63 Decrease

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) has seen a -2.51% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.15% gain in the past month and a 13.26% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for FISV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.86% for FISV stock, with a simple moving average of 12.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FISV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FISV stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for FISV by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for FISV in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $101 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Atlantic Equities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FISV reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $130. The rating they have provided for FISV stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 12th, 2022.

FISV Trading at 7.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FISV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FISV fell by -2.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.50. In addition, Fiserv Inc. saw 11.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FISV starting from Chiarello Guy, who sale 8,000 shares at the price of $105.94 back on Feb 01. After this action, Chiarello Guy now owns 188,292 shares of Fiserv Inc., valued at $847,520 using the latest closing price.

Chiarello Guy, the Chief Operating Officer of Fiserv Inc., sale 1,063 shares at $105.03 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that Chiarello Guy is holding 201,623 shares at $111,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FISV

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 2.70 for asset returns.