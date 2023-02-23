Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.66 compared to its previous closing price of 158.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE: EXR) is above average at 22.40x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.57.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is $171.83, which is $17.53 above the current market price. The public float for EXR is 131.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.88% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of EXR on February 23, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -2.66 Increase on Extra Space Storage Inc.’s (EXR) Stock

EXR’s stock has seen a -3.54% decrease for the week, with a 2.00% rise in the past month and a -2.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Extra Space Storage Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.74% for EXR stock, with a simple moving average of -9.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EXR

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXR reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $175. The rating they have provided for EXR stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to EXR, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on January 09th of the current year.

EXR Trading at 0.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +1.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXR fell by -3.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $160.41. In addition, Extra Space Storage Inc. saw 4.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EXR starting from Margolis Joseph D, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $208.34 back on Apr 01. After this action, Margolis Joseph D now owns 20,144 shares of Extra Space Storage Inc., valued at $1,041,700 using the latest closing price.

Woolley Kenneth M., the Director of Extra Space Storage Inc., purchase 10,500 shares at $200.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that Woolley Kenneth M. is holding 400,883 shares at $2,107,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EXR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.08 for the present operating margin

+57.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Extra Space Storage Inc. stands at +50.53. Equity return is now at value 28.90, with 8.40 for asset returns.