Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV)’s stock price has decreased by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 7.72. but the company has seen a 1.59% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIV is 426.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.43% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VIV on February 23, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Telefonica Brasil S.A.’s (VIV) Stock

The stock of Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has seen a 1.59% increase in the past week, with a -1.16% drop in the past month, and a 7.45% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for VIV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.17% for VIV stock, with a simple moving average of -6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIV stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for VIV by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for VIV in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $11.50 based on the research report published on April 07th of the previous year 2022.

VIV Trading at 3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares sank -1.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIV rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.68. In addition, Telefonica Brasil S.A. saw 8.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.20 for the present operating margin

+38.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telefonica Brasil S.A. stands at +8.50. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 3.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.