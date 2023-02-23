Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: SLND)’s stock price has increased by 16.25 compared to its previous closing price of 7.26. but the company has seen a -3.87% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ: SLND) is above average at 1055.00x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SLND is $13.33, which is $4.89 above than the current price. The public float for SLND is 29.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. The average trading volume of SLND on February 23, 2023 was 148.12K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Legato Merger Corp. II’s (SLND) Stock

The stock of Legato Merger Corp. II (SLND) has seen a -3.87% decrease in the past week, with a -17.34% drop in the past month, and a -15.18% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.56% for SLND. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.76% for SLND stock, with a simple moving average of -15.22% for the last 200 days.

SLND Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.28%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLND fell by -3.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.70. In addition, Legato Merger Corp. II saw -17.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SLND

Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.20.