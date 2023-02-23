Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CERE)’s stock price has decreased by -13.77 compared to its previous closing price of 31.00. but the company has seen a -18.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CERE is $40.56, which is $14.09 above than the current price. The public float for CERE is 128.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.43% of that float. The average trading volume of CERE on February 23, 2023 was 513.52K shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s (CERE) Stock

The stock of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) has seen a -18.23% decrease in the past week, with a -17.68% drop in the past month, and a -7.19% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.49% for CERE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -19.94% for CERE stock, with a simple moving average of -7.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CERE stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CERE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CERE in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERE reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for CERE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 20th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to CERE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

CERE Trading at -15.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares sank -18.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERE fell by -18.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.09. In addition, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. saw -15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERE starting from COLES N ANTHONY, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $33.13 back on Feb 07. After this action, COLES N ANTHONY now owns 2,704 shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., valued at $1,656,401 using the latest closing price.

COLES N ANTHONY, the CEO and Chairperson of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $29.94 during a trade that took place back on Jan 05, which means that COLES N ANTHONY is holding 2,704 shares at $1,496,871 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERE

Equity return is now at value -58.90, with -42.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.59.