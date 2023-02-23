Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC)’s stock price has increased by 0.01 compared to its previous closing price of 72.27. However, the company has seen a -1.50% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/08/22 that Peloton, Pfizer, Meta, General Motors: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The public float for CNC is 545.25M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNC on February 23, 2023 was 3.78M shares.

Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Centene Corporation’s (CNC) Stock

The stock of Centene Corporation (CNC) has gone down by -1.50% for the week, with a -4.63% drop in the past month and a -12.58% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for CNC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.71% for CNC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CNC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CNC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $85 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Argus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for CNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to CNC, setting the target price at $99 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

CNC Trading at -6.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNC fell by -1.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.36. In addition, Centene Corporation saw -11.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNC starting from Asher Andrew Lynn, who purchase 3,800 shares at the price of $71.97 back on Feb 10. After this action, Asher Andrew Lynn now owns 314,755 shares of Centene Corporation, valued at $273,486 using the latest closing price.

Asher Andrew Lynn, the EVP, CFO of Centene Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $71.89 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Asher Andrew Lynn is holding 310,955 shares at $215,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNC

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.30 for asset returns.