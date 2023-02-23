Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Etsy Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY)’s stock price has increased by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 124.85. However, the company has seen a -3.96% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/04/23 that Etsy’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Lands a Buy Rating

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ETSY is 1.97.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for ETSY is 124.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.23% of that float. On February 23, 2023, ETSY’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) Stock Records 12.75% Quarterly Movement

ETSY’s stock has seen a -3.96% decrease for the week, with a -7.67% drop in the past month and a 12.75% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.69% for Etsy Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.63% for ETSY stock, with a simple moving average of 20.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $150 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $160 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

ETSY Trading at -2.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.71%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY fell by -3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $137.15. In addition, Etsy Inc. saw 7.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Daniel Nicholas, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $139.48 back on Feb 15. After this action, Daniel Nicholas now owns 3,309 shares of Etsy Inc., valued at $139,481 using the latest closing price.

SCOTT RYAN M., the Chief Marketing Officer of Etsy Inc., sale 9,842 shares at $144.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that SCOTT RYAN M. is holding 0 shares at $1,417,248 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETSY

Equity return is now at value -200.60, with -18.80 for asset returns.