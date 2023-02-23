Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX): A Technical Analysis

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX)’s stock price has increased by 1.96 compared to its previous closing price of 3.57. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/19/21 that Peloton, Coca-Cola, Tesla: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Equinox Gold Corp. (AMEX: EQX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) is $4.92, which is $2.61 above the current market price. The public float for EQX is 280.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EQX on February 23, 2023 was 2.13M shares.

Understanding the 5.98% Volatility Levels of Equinox Gold Corp.’s (EQX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

Equinox Gold Corp. (EQX) has seen a -2.93% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -18.93% decline in the past month and a 8.66% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.98% for EQX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.43% for EQX stock, with a simple moving average of -11.85% for the last 200 days.

EQX Trading at -7.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.36%, as shares sank -22.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQX fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Equinox Gold Corp. saw 10.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EQX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.20 for the present operating margin

+19.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Equinox Gold Corp. stands at +51.27.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.89.