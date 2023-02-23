EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 11.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -12.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE: ENLC) is above average at 15.00x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.48.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) is $13.95, which is $2.72 above the current market price. The public float for ENLC is 247.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.19% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ENLC on February 23, 2023 was 2.32M shares.

EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC) Stock Observes 3.70% 200-Day Moving Average

ENLC’s stock has fallen by -12.55% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.49% and a quarterly drop of -11.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.06% for EnLink Midstream LLC The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.04% for ENLC stock, with a simple moving average of 3.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENLC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENLC stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENLC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ENLC in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $13 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENLC reach a price target of $12.50. The rating they have provided for ENLC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 27th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ENLC, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

ENLC Trading at -9.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENLC fell by -12.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.52. In addition, EnLink Midstream LLC saw -8.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENLC starting from Lamb Benjamin D, who sale 210,000 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Feb 21. After this action, Lamb Benjamin D now owns 497,107 shares of EnLink Midstream LLC, valued at $2,389,800 using the latest closing price.

Lamb Benjamin D, the EVP and CFO of EnLink Midstream LLC, sale 180,000 shares at $11.75 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Lamb Benjamin D is holding 707,107 shares at $2,115,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.98 for the present operating margin

+8.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for EnLink Midstream LLC stands at +3.79. Equity return is now at value 28.10, with 4.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.