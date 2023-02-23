Enbridge Inc. (ENB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.74 compared to its previous closing price of 38.08. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 11/15/21 that 5 takeaways from the COP26 climate summit investors need to know

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENB is $43.37, which is $6.72 above the current market price. The public float for ENB is 2.02B, and currently, shorts hold a 3.63% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on February 23, 2023 was 3.47M shares.

Examining the Volatility of Enbridge Inc.’s (ENB) Stock

ENB’s stock has seen a -4.95% decrease for the week, with a -9.74% drop in the past month and a -6.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for Enbridge Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.95% for ENB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.50% for the last 200 days.

ENB Trading at -5.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares sank -8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB fell by -4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.01. In addition, Enbridge Inc. saw -3.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.66 for the present operating margin

+31.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc. stands at +5.62. Equity return is now at value 4.70, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.60.