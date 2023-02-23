Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA)’s stock price has decreased by -0.25 compared to its previous closing price of 112.02. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/19/23 that Videogame Makers Are Hitting Reset

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EA is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for EA is $132.02, which is $20.31 above the current price. The public float for EA is 272.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EA on February 23, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has gone down by -0.45% for the week, with a -12.30% drop in the past month and a -14.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.65% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.09% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of -11.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $125 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $130, previously predicting the price at $155. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

EA Trading at -7.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -12.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $116.94. In addition, Electronic Arts Inc. saw -8.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Bruzzo Chris, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $114.47 back on Feb 01. After this action, Bruzzo Chris now owns 13,719 shares of Electronic Arts Inc., valued at $228,935 using the latest closing price.

Miele Laura, the Chief Operating Officer of Electronic Arts Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $114.47 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Miele Laura is holding 29,582 shares at $171,704 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.30 for the present operating margin

+71.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts Inc. stands at +11.26. Equity return is now at value 13.60, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.