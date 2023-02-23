Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.94 compared to its previous closing price of 8.52. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for EGO is 159.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.49% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of EGO was 1.68M shares.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) has gone down by -7.25% for the week, with a -8.46% drop in the past month and a 23.57% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.68% for EGO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.95% for EGO stock, with a simple moving average of 17.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGO

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for EGO stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Buy” to EGO, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

EGO Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGO fell by -7.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.22. In addition, Eldorado Gold Corporation saw 0.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EGO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.33 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eldorado Gold Corporation stands at +1.14. Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -9.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.52.