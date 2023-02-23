Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG)’s stock price has decreased by -4.83 compared to its previous closing price of 225.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.65% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 1 hour ago that Dollar General Stock Falls as Retailer Cuts Forecasts, Citing Winter Storm

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DG is 0.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for DG is $262.00, which is $48.8 above the current price. The public float for DG is 222.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DG on February 23, 2023 was 2.03M shares.

Dollar General Corporation’s (DG) Stock: A -7.22% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Dollar General Corporation (DG) has gone down by -7.65% for the week, with a -8.42% drop in the past month and a -16.81% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.76% for DG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for DG stock, with a simple moving average of -11.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DG stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DG by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for DG in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $245 based on the research report published on February 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DG reach a price target of $237. The rating they have provided for DG stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to DG, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

DG Trading at -9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -9.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG fell by -7.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.92. In addition, Dollar General Corporation saw -12.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from BRYANT WARREN F, who sale 1,951 shares at the price of $243.93 back on Jan 04. After this action, BRYANT WARREN F now owns 38,269 shares of Dollar General Corporation, valued at $475,913 using the latest closing price.

Wenkoff Carman R, the EVP & Chief Information Ofc of Dollar General Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $240.49 during a trade that took place back on Sep 30, which means that Wenkoff Carman R is holding 22,980 shares at $2,404,911 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+31.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corporation stands at +7.01. Equity return is now at value 38.40, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.