Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX)’s stock price has increased by 8.61 compared to its previous closing price of 4.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE: DSX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.21. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is $4.35, which is -$0.19 below the current market price. The public float for DSX is 74.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DSX on February 23, 2023 was 719.53K shares.

Diana Shipping Inc.’s (DSX) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) has gone up by 10.46% for the week, with a 24.38% rise in the past month and a 5.58% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.72% for DSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.07% for DSX stock, with a simple moving average of -1.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DSX stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DSX by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DSX in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $5 based on the research report published on September 26th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DSX reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for DSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 21st, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to DSX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on April 27th of the previous year.

DSX Trading at 17.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.86%, as shares surge +24.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DSX rose by +10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.10. In addition, Diana Shipping Inc. saw 16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.30 for the present operating margin

+43.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diana Shipping Inc. stands at +26.79. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 14.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.