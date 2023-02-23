Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.67 compared to its previous closing price of 11.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) is $18.00, which is $4.5 above the current market price. The public float for DO is 100.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.56% of that float. On February 23, 2023, DO’s average trading volume was 986.17K shares.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

DO stock saw a decrease of -13.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -8.22% and a quarterly a decrease of 12.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.74% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.35% for DO stock, with a simple moving average of 27.81% for the last 200 days.

DO Trading at 0.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.87%, as shares sank -8.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +37.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.40 for the present operating margin

-11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. stands at -294.90. The total capital return value is set at -9.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -129.49. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO), the company’s capital structure generated 61.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.93. Total debt to assets is 30.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.