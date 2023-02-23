CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI)’s stock price has decreased by -2.82 compared to its previous closing price of 32.25. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.99% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.32x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.51. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) by analysts is $33.25, which is $3.66 above the current market price. The public float for CVI is 100.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.00% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of CVI was 726.66K shares.

CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

The stock of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) has seen a -7.99% decrease in the past week, with a -6.53% drop in the past month, and a -21.96% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for CVI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.65% for CVI stock, with a simple moving average of -2.73% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CVI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CVI reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for CVI stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on January 13th, 2022.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to CVI, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

CVI Trading at -1.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -9.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CVI fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.05. In addition, CVR Energy Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CVI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.85 for the present operating margin

+3.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for CVR Energy Inc. stands at +0.35. Equity return is now at value 53.50, with 7.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.