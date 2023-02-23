CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP)’s stock price has increased by 8.04 compared to its previous closing price of 46.63. However, the company has experienced a -0.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The 36-month beta value for CRSP is also noteworthy at 1.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CRSP is $92.00, which is $42.76 above than the current price. The public float for CRSP is 77.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.92% of that float. The average trading volume of CRSP on February 23, 2023 was 1.07M shares.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) has seen a -0.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.83% decline in the past month and a -12.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for CRSP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.99% for CRSP stock, with a simple moving average of -15.89% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRSP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRSP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CRSP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CRSP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $37 based on the research report published on October 11th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRSP reach a price target of $88, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for CRSP stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on August 09th, 2022.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to CRSP, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

CRSP Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.98%, as shares sank -3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRSP fell by -0.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.86. In addition, CRISPR Therapeutics AG saw 23.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRSP starting from Kulkarni Samarth, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $51.47 back on Jan 27. After this action, Kulkarni Samarth now owns 369,111 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, valued at $1,286,798 using the latest closing price.

Kulkarni Samarth, the Chief Executive Officer of CRISPR Therapeutics AG, sale 25,000 shares at $40.93 during a trade that took place back on Dec 28, which means that Kulkarni Samarth is holding 369,111 shares at $1,023,290 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.82 for the present operating margin

+98.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at +41.28. Equity return is now at value -31.30, with -26.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 20.17.