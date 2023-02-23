Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXA)’s stock price has decreased by -29.63 compared to its previous closing price of 0.23. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -21.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The public float for CNXA is 8.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. On February 23, 2023, CNXA’s average trading volume was 1.15M shares.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (CNXA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

CNXA’s stock has seen a -21.95% decrease for the week, with a -37.68% drop in the past month and a -15.21% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.90% for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -40.97% for CNXA stock, with a simple moving average of -91.18% for the last 200 days.

CNXA Trading at -34.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNXA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.36%, as shares sank -39.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNXA fell by -21.95%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2724. In addition, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. saw -29.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNXA starting from BitNile Holdings, Inc., who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $0.79 back on Sep 08. After this action, BitNile Holdings, Inc. now owns 1,265,000 shares of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., valued at $3,968 using the latest closing price.

BitNile Holdings, Inc., the 10% Owner of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc., sale 70,100 shares at $0.88 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BitNile Holdings, Inc. is holding 1,270,000 shares at $61,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNXA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.49 for the present operating margin

+28.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. stands at -172.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 28.34 and the total asset turnover is 3.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.23.