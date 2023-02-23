Cerus Corporation (CERS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ: CERS)’s stock price has increased by 3.26 compared to its previous closing price of 2.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for CERS is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CERS is $8.25, which is $5.96 above than the current price. The public float for CERS is 171.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.64% of that float. The average trading volume of CERS on February 23, 2023 was 1.38M shares.

Cerus Corporation (CERS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

CERS’s stock has seen a -2.40% decrease for the week, with a -8.65% drop in the past month and a -27.30% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.18% for Cerus Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.39% for CERS stock, with a simple moving average of -32.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CERS

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CERS reach a price target of $3.75. The rating they have provided for CERS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to CERS, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

CERS Trading at -15.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares sank -8.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CERS fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.06. In addition, Cerus Corporation saw -21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CERS starting from Swisher Daniel N JR, who sale 12,500 shares at the price of $3.91 back on Nov 10. After this action, Swisher Daniel N JR now owns 113,808 shares of Cerus Corporation, valued at $48,875 using the latest closing price.

Menard Chrystal, the Chief Legal Officer of Cerus Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $5.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that Menard Chrystal is holding 164,871 shares at $51,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CERS

Equity return is now at value -48.90, with -17.20 for asset returns.