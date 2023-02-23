Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: A Value Analysis

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN)’s stock price has decreased by -8.31 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. but the company has seen a -17.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CENN is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CENN is 161.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On February 23, 2023, CENN’s average trading volume was 6.99M shares.

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (CENN) has seen a -17.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -0.21% decline in the past month and a -34.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.39% for CENN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.25% for CENN stock, with a simple moving average of -51.25% for the last 200 days.

CENN Trading at 4.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.48%, as shares sank -4.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENN fell by -17.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6801. In addition, Cenntro Electric Group Limited saw 26.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-191.89 for the present operating margin

+2.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cenntro Electric Group Limited stands at -191.47.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.