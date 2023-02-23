British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI)’s stock price has decreased by -0.37 compared to its previous closing price of 38.30. However, the company has experienced a 0.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BTI is 0.58.

The average price predicted by analysts for BTI is $51.17, which is $15.41 above the current price. The public float for BTI is 2.12B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BTI on February 23, 2023 was 3.36M shares.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) Stock Observes -4.93% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, BTI stock has gone up by 0.58%, with a monthly decline of -1.06% and a quarterly plunge of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.20% for British American Tobacco p.l.c. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for BTI stock, with a simple moving average of -4.93% for the last 200 days.

BTI Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.92%, as shares sank -0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTI rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.85. In addition, British American Tobacco p.l.c. saw -4.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTI

Equity return is now at value 10.20, with 4.80 for asset returns.