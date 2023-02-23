Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)’s stock price has decreased by -13.62 compared to its previous closing price of 0.66. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BOXL is 2.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for BOXL is $2.33, which is $1.76 above the current price. The public float for BOXL is 67.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOXL on February 23, 2023 was 991.96K shares.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) Stock Faces 21.82% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) has seen a 2.15% increase in the past week, with a 52.41% rise in the past month, and a 35.71% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.51% for BOXL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 20.06% for BOXL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOXL

National Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to BOXL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

BOXL Trading at 47.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOXL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.82%, as shares surge +54.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +73.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOXL rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4846. In addition, Boxlight Corporation saw 83.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOXL starting from Pope Michael Ross, who sale 1,368 shares at the price of $0.32 back on Dec 14. After this action, Pope Michael Ross now owns 1,068,800 shares of Boxlight Corporation, valued at $438 using the latest closing price.

Pope Michael Ross, the Chief Executive Officer of Boxlight Corporation, purchase 32,000 shares at $0.35 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Pope Michael Ross is holding 1,071,536 shares at $11,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOXL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.39 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Boxlight Corporation stands at -7.45. Equity return is now at value -21.20, with -5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.98.