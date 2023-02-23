Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.64 compared to its previous closing price of 6.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.34% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) is $8.77, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for BORR is 166.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BORR on February 23, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

Borr Drilling Limited’s (BORR) Stock: A 2.73% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

In the past week, BORR stock has gone down by -6.34%, with a monthly gain of 8.36% and a quarterly surge of 37.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Borr Drilling Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.73% for BORR stock, with a simple moving average of 36.62% for the last 200 days.

BORR Trading at 16.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BORR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.73%, as shares surge +11.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BORR fell by -6.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Borr Drilling Limited saw 27.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BORR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.77 for the present operating margin

+14.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Borr Drilling Limited stands at -65.98.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.