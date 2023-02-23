BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC)’s stock price has increased by 4.93 compared to its previous closing price of 10.75. However, the company has experienced a -2.08% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. (BIGC) is $14.23, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for BIGC is 69.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BIGC on February 23, 2023 was 1.23M shares.

The Volatility of BigCommerce Holdings Inc.’s (BIGC) Stock: A -2.08% Ratio for the Week

BIGC’s stock has seen a -2.08% decrease for the week, with a -5.69% drop in the past month and a 38.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.61% for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for BIGC stock, with a simple moving average of -20.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIGC stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BIGC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BIGC in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to BIGC, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

BIGC Trading at 10.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIGC fell by -2.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.76. In addition, BigCommerce Holdings Inc. saw 29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIGC starting from Kaloustian Robert, who sale 3,672 shares at the price of $10.56 back on Jan 17. After this action, Kaloustian Robert now owns 47,001 shares of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., valued at $38,759 using the latest closing price.

EGGERTON LISA, the Chief Marketing Officer of BigCommerce Holdings Inc., sale 13,911 shares at $17.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that EGGERTON LISA is holding 103,447 shares at $237,615 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.94 for the present operating margin

+75.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for BigCommerce Holdings Inc. stands at -34.88. Equity return is now at value -141.80, with -26.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.17.