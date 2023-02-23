TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP)’s stock price has increased by 0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 40.28. However, the company has seen a -4.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/14/22 that U.S. Oil Prices Pressured After Large Leak From Keystone Pipeline

TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TRP is at 0.87. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TRP is $45.29, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for TRP is 1.01B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.43% of that float. The average trading volume for TRP on February 23, 2023 was 2.25M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of TC Energy Corporation’s (TRP) Stock

The stock of TC Energy Corporation (TRP) has seen a -4.23% decrease in the past week, with a -6.89% drop in the past month, and a -15.32% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for TRP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.64% for TRP stock, with a simple moving average of -14.59% for the last 200 days.

TRP Trading at -2.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRP fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.92. In addition, TC Energy Corporation saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.61 for the present operating margin

+44.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for TC Energy Corporation stands at +5.25. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.43.