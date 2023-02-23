Aramark (ARMK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK)’s stock price has increased by 0.27 compared to its previous closing price of 37.44. However, the company has seen a -3.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/10/22 that Aramark to Spin Off Uniform Service by End of 2023

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Aramark (ARMK) is $45.15, which is $7.26 above the current market price. The public float for ARMK is 256.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARMK on February 23, 2023 was 2.63M shares.

The Volatility of Aramark’s (ARMK) Stock: A -3.77% Ratio for the Week

Aramark (ARMK) has experienced a -3.77% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.56% drop in the past month, and a -7.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.33% for ARMK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.66% for ARMK stock, with a simple moving average of 2.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARMK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ARMK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ARMK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $36 based on the research report published on October 25th of the previous year 2022.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARMK reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ARMK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 30th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ARMK, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

ARMK Trading at -11.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.32%, as shares sank -16.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARMK fell by -3.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.19. In addition, Aramark saw -9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARMK starting from MCKEE LYNN, who sale 30,817 shares at the price of $42.46 back on Dec 13. After this action, MCKEE LYNN now owns 281,714 shares of Aramark, valued at $1,308,490 using the latest closing price.

Harrington Lauren A, the SVP and General Counsel of Aramark, sale 9,452 shares at $42.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Harrington Lauren A is holding 64,106 shares at $401,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARMK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+6.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aramark stands at +1.19. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 1.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.