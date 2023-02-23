Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.36 compared to its previous closing price of 16.67. However, the company has experienced a -5.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is above average at 24.43x. The 36-month beta value for APLE is also noteworthy at 1.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for APLE is $19.40, which is $2.96 above than the current price. The public float for APLE is 213.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of APLE on February 23, 2023 was 1.41M shares.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. (APLE) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, APLE stock has gone down by -5.62%, with a monthly decline of -3.77% and a quarterly surge of 1.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.96% for APLE stock, with a simple moving average of 3.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for APLE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $17 based on the research report published on August 29th of the previous year 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to APLE, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

APLE Trading at -0.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -3.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLE fell by -5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.44. In addition, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. saw 5.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLE starting from Woolley Howard E., who purchase 936 shares at the price of $16.03 back on Nov 17. After this action, Woolley Howard E. now owns 5,135 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., valued at $15,000 using the latest closing price.

KNIGHT GLADE M, the Executive Chairman of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc., purchase 5,000 shares at $16.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that KNIGHT GLADE M is holding 498,093 shares at $81,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLE

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 3.30 for asset returns.