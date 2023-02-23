AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU)’s stock price has decreased by -7.09 compared to its previous closing price of 18.20. However, the company has experienced a -14.51% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AU is 0.59.

The public float for AU is 412.66M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.45% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AU on February 23, 2023 was 2.79M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) Stock

The stock of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) has seen a -14.51% decrease in the past week, with a -25.04% drop in the past month, and a -1.57% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for AU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.46% for AU stock, with a simple moving average of 1.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AU

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AU reach a price target of $24.20, previously predicting the price at $22.20. The rating they have provided for AU stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 07th, 2022.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to AU, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on June 02nd of the previous year.

AU Trading at -16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.50%, as shares sank -23.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AU fell by -14.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.99. In addition, AngloGold Ashanti Limited saw -12.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AU

Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 7.10 for asset returns.