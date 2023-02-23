Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SM Energy Company (SM)

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM)’s stock price has decreased by -1.76 compared to its previous closing price of 29.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -13.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is above average at 2.93x. The 36-month beta value for SM is also noteworthy at 4.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SM is $46.64, which is $18.99 above than the current price. The public float for SM is 120.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.40% of that float. The average trading volume of SM on February 23, 2023 was 1.61M shares.

Evaluating the Impact of -1.76 Increase on SM Energy Company’s (SM) Stock

SM’s stock has fallen by -13.22% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -14.73% and a quarterly drop of -34.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.28% for SM Energy Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.27% for SM stock, with a simple moving average of -26.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for SM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $51 based on the research report published on January 10th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SM reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for SM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 04th, 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to SM, setting the target price at $64 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

SM Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -12.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SM fell by -13.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.13. In addition, SM Energy Company saw -16.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SM starting from Quintana Julio M, who sale 22,300 shares at the price of $42.79 back on Oct 21. After this action, Quintana Julio M now owns 121,944 shares of SM Energy Company, valued at $954,217 using the latest closing price.

Copeland David W, the EVP & General Counsel of SM Energy Company, sale 10,000 shares at $46.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Copeland David W is holding 228,543 shares at $462,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.35 for the present operating margin

+48.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for SM Energy Company stands at +1.38. Equity return is now at value 53.90, with 23.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.69.