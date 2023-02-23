Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ)

Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ)’s stock price has increased by 0.56 compared to its previous closing price of 56.78. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Nasdaq Stock Tumbles on Decline in Index Revenue

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nasdaq Inc. (NASDAQ: NDAQ) is above average at 25.25x. The 36-month beta value for NDAQ is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for NDAQ is $64.29, which is $7.14 above than the current price. The public float for NDAQ is 341.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.84% of that float. The average trading volume of NDAQ on February 23, 2023 was 2.23M shares.

Assessing the Risk and Potential of Nasdaq Inc.’s (NDAQ) Stock

Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) has experienced a -2.59% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.38% drop in the past month, and a -12.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for NDAQ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.03% for NDAQ stock, with a simple moving average of -2.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NDAQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NDAQ stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for NDAQ by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for NDAQ in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $60 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to NDAQ, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

NDAQ Trading at -6.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NDAQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares sank -7.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NDAQ fell by -2.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.26. In addition, Nasdaq Inc. saw -6.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NDAQ starting from SKULE JEREMY, who sale 2,100 shares at the price of $57.93 back on Feb 21. After this action, SKULE JEREMY now owns 70,467 shares of Nasdaq Inc., valued at $121,653 using the latest closing price.

Daly Michelle Lynn, the Controller and Prin Acctg Ofcr of Nasdaq Inc., sale 1,998 shares at $59.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 09, which means that Daly Michelle Lynn is holding 8,971 shares at $118,981 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NDAQ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.68 for the present operating margin

+53.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nasdaq Inc. stands at +18.07. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 5.30 for asset returns.