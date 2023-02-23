Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (JNCE)

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: JNCE)’s stock price has increased by 24.19 compared to its previous closing price of 0.99. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The 36-month beta value for JNCE is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for JNCE is $6.00, which is $4.77 above than the current price. The public float for JNCE is 41.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.25% of that float. The average trading volume of JNCE on February 23, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s (JNCE) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

JNCE’s stock has risen by 9.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.50% and a quarterly rise of 41.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.42% for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.13% for JNCE stock, with a simple moving average of -50.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNCE stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for JNCE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNCE in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $7 based on the research report published on May 11th of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNCE reach a price target of $20, previously predicting the price at $15. The rating they have provided for JNCE stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on May 06th, 2022.

SMBC Nikko gave a rating of “Outperform” to JNCE, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on March 16th of the previous year.

JNCE Trading at 18.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNCE rose by +5.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1393. In addition, Jounce Therapeutics Inc. saw 10.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNCE starting from MURRAY RICHARD /CA/, who sale 24,879 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Jan 10. After this action, MURRAY RICHARD /CA/ now owns 228,007 shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., valued at $27,864 using the latest closing price.

Cole Hugh M, the Chief Operating Officer of Jounce Therapeutics Inc., sale 9,182 shares at $1.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Cole Hugh M is holding 110,082 shares at $10,284 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.41 for the present operating margin

+89.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jounce Therapeutics Inc. stands at -337.73. Equity return is now at value -75.50, with -64.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.10.