KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR)’s stock price has increased by 7.76 compared to its previous closing price of 1.16. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KULR is 0.45.

The public float for KULR is 74.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On February 23, 2023, KULR’s average trading volume was 397.31K shares.

An In-Depth Look at KULR Technology Group Inc.’s (KULR) Stock Performance

The stock of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) has seen a 5.04% increase in the past week, with a -3.10% drop in the past month, and a -34.21% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.78% for KULR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for KULR stock, with a simple moving average of -14.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KULR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KULR stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for KULR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KULR in the upcoming period, according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on October 18th of the previous year 2021.

KULR Trading at -1.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KULR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.63%, as shares sank -1.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KULR rose by +5.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2565. In addition, KULR Technology Group Inc. saw 4.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KULR starting from Knowles Timothy Ray, who sale 18,398 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Sep 02. After this action, Knowles Timothy Ray now owns 770,360 shares of KULR Technology Group Inc., valued at $25,757 using the latest closing price.

Knowles Timothy Ray, the Chief Technical Officer of KULR Technology Group Inc., sale 39,384 shares at $1.41 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Knowles Timothy Ray is holding 788,758 shares at $55,531 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KULR

Equity return is now at value -154.20, with -94.60 for asset returns.