American Tower Corporation (AMT) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has decreased by -2.62 compared to its previous closing price of 204.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.38% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is $248.00, which is $53.72 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 464.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMT on February 23, 2023 was 1.81M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for American Tower Corporation’s (AMT) Stock

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has seen a -7.38% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.60% decline in the past month and a -7.71% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.35% for AMT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.59% for AMT stock, with a simple moving average of -14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMT reach a price target of $254. The rating they have provided for AMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to AMT, setting the target price at $245 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

AMT Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -7.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT fell by -7.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $217.21. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -5.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from THOMPSON SAMME L, who sale 1,739 shares at the price of $218.59 back on Feb 06. After this action, THOMPSON SAMME L now owns 22,099 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $380,128 using the latest closing price.

Goel Sanjay, the EVP & President, Asia-Pacific of American Tower Corporation, purchase 5 shares at $232.56 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Goel Sanjay is holding 9,592 shares at $1,163 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.88 for the present operating margin

+46.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +27.44. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.