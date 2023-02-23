American Express Company (NYSE: AXP)’s stock price has increased by 0.70 compared to its previous closing price of 173.48. However, the company has experienced a -3.49% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/27/23 that American Express Earnings Missed. The Stock Is Rising on a Dividend Boost.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) is 17.77x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AXP is 1.20. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for American Express Company (AXP) is $185.18, which is $10.72 above the current market price. The public float for AXP is 741.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.92% of that float. On February 23, 2023, AXP’s average trading volume was 3.17M shares.

American Express Company (AXP) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of American Express Company (AXP) has gone down by -3.49% for the week, with a 13.44% rise in the past month and a 14.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for AXP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.46% for AXP stock, with a simple moving average of 13.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXP stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AXP by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AXP in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $186 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AXP reach a price target of $134. The rating they have provided for AXP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to AXP, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

AXP Trading at 9.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +12.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXP fell by -3.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $174.87. In addition, American Express Company saw 18.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXP starting from Lieberman Quinn Jessica, who sale 5,656 shares at the price of $175.86 back on Feb 17. After this action, Lieberman Quinn Jessica now owns 805 shares of American Express Company, valued at $994,664 using the latest closing price.

Marrs Anna, the Group Pres., GCS and CFR of American Express Company, sale 43,661 shares at $179.50 during a trade that took place back on Feb 14, which means that Marrs Anna is holding 16,023 shares at $7,837,015 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.70 for the present operating margin

+63.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Express Company stands at +13.41. Equity return is now at value 31.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.