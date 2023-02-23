American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP)’s stock price has decreased by -0.03 compared to its previous closing price of 90.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. (NASDAQ: AEP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AEP is at 0.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for AEP is $103.69, which is $13.56 above the current market price. The public float for AEP is 513.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.08% of that float. The average trading volume for AEP on February 23, 2023 was 2.88M shares.

Make Informed Decisions with American Electric Power Company Inc. (AEP) Stock Updates

AEP’s stock has risen by 0.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.99% and a quarterly drop of -0.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.86% for American Electric Power Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.28% for AEP stock, with a simple moving average of -4.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AEP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AEP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for AEP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for AEP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $99 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AEP reach a price target of $102, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for AEP stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 24th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to AEP, setting the target price at $98 in the report published on December 19th of the previous year.

AEP Trading at -3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares sank -2.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEP rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.90. In addition, American Electric Power Company Inc. saw -4.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEP starting from Hall Greg B, who sale 129 shares at the price of $87.48 back on Oct 06. After this action, Hall Greg B now owns 3,715 shares of American Electric Power Company Inc., valued at $11,285 using the latest closing price.

Risch Therace, the Executive Vice President of American Electric Power Company Inc., sale 5,330 shares at $102.35 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06, which means that Risch Therace is holding 8,248 shares at $545,526 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.63 for the present operating margin

+28.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Electric Power Company Inc. stands at +14.97. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.