Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has decreased by -2.55 compared to its previous closing price of 48.59. However, the company has seen a 4.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is 1.00.

The public float for ALSN is 91.72M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALSN on February 23, 2023 was 846.63K shares.

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

ALSN’s stock has seen a 4.00% increase for the week, with a 11.44% rise in the past month and a 8.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.32% for ALSN stock, with a simple moving average of 18.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at 8.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.82%, as shares surge +8.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.01. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 13.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Scroggins Eric C., who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $48.24 back on Feb 16. After this action, Scroggins Eric C. now owns 606 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $289,469 using the latest closing price.

Bohley G Frederick, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 5,225 shares at $50.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that Bohley G Frederick is holding 60,659 shares at $261,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.