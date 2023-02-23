Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.38 compared to its previous closing price of 10.18. However, the company has seen a -4.92% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE: AGI) is above average at 112.81x. The 36-month beta value for AGI is also noteworthy at 1.03.

The public float for AGI is 391.47M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. The average trading volume of AGI on February 23, 2023 was 3.48M shares.

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Alamos Gold Inc.’s (AGI) Stock

AGI’s stock has fallen by -4.92% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.20% and a quarterly rise of 12.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.80% for Alamos Gold Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for AGI stock, with a simple moving average of 19.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGI

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGI reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for AGI stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on November 23rd, 2022.

AGI Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading unchanged at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGI fell by -4.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.75. In addition, Alamos Gold Inc. saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.76 for the present operating margin

+33.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alamos Gold Inc. stands at -8.10. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.