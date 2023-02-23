Aegon N.V. (AEG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG)’s stock price has decreased by -2.28 compared to its previous closing price of 5.27. however, the company has experienced a -6.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) is 24.07x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEG is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Aegon N.V. (AEG) is $5.88, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for AEG is 1.78B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.06% of that float. On February 23, 2023, AEG’s average trading volume was 1.76M shares.

Aegon N.V. (AEG) Stock Observes 8.27% 200-Day Moving Average

AEG’s stock has seen a -6.70% decrease for the week, with a -4.10% drop in the past month and a 6.40% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.53% for Aegon N.V. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.51% for AEG stock, with a simple moving average of 8.27% for the last 200 days.

AEG Trading at -1.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEG fell by -6.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.44. In addition, Aegon N.V. saw 2.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for AEG

Equity return is now at value 2.00, with 0.10 for asset returns.