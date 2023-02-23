ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ: ACVA)’s stock price has increased by 3.23 compared to its previous closing price of 10.52. However, the company has seen a -1.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) by analysts is $13.64, which is $2.28 above the current market price. The public float for ACVA is 116.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.15% of that float. On February 23, 2023, the average trading volume of ACVA was 1.06M shares.

ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of ACV Auctions Inc. (ACVA) has seen a -1.72% decrease in the past week, with a 21.07% rise in the past month, and a 36.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.14% for ACVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.12% for ACVA stock, with a simple moving average of 29.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ACVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACVA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for ACVA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ACVA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $11 based on the research report published on February 16th of the current year 2023.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to ACVA, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 10th of the previous year.

ACVA Trading at 16.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.08%, as shares surge +17.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACVA fell by -1.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, ACV Auctions Inc. saw 32.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACVA starting from Chamoun George, who sale 66,828 shares at the price of $9.08 back on Jan 12. After this action, Chamoun George now owns 210,303 shares of ACV Auctions Inc., valued at $606,651 using the latest closing price.

Chamoun George, the Chief Executive Officer of ACV Auctions Inc., sale 113,009 shares at $8.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 11, which means that Chamoun George is holding 210,303 shares at $1,005,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACVA

Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.70 for asset returns.