ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP)’s stock price has decreased by -20.39 compared to its previous closing price of 23.25. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -20.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported 35 min ago that What ZipRecruiter’s Outlook Says About the Job Market

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (NYSE: ZIP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.89x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ZIP is $23.20, which is $5.89 above the current price. The public float for ZIP is 52.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZIP on February 22, 2023 was 726.60K shares.

An In-Depth Look at ZIPRECRUITER INC.’s (ZIP) Stock Performance

ZIPRECRUITER INC. (ZIP) has experienced a -20.28% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.65% drop in the past month, and a 12.11% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.55% for ZIP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.66% for ZIP stock, with a simple moving average of 5.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZIP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZIP stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ZIP by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ZIP in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $26 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZIP reach a price target of $35. The rating they have provided for ZIP stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to ZIP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 13th of the previous year.

ZIP Trading at -0.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZIP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares surge +0.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZIP fell by -18.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.45. In addition, ZIPRECRUITER INC. saw 12.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZIP starting from SAKAMOTO RYAN T., who sale 1,786 shares at the price of $16.64 back on Dec 20. After this action, SAKAMOTO RYAN T. now owns 80,038 shares of ZIPRECRUITER INC., valued at $29,719 using the latest closing price.

SAKAMOTO RYAN T., the General Counsel and Secretary of ZIPRECRUITER INC., sale 2,441 shares at $16.33 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that SAKAMOTO RYAN T. is holding 72,832 shares at $39,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZIP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+89.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZIPRECRUITER INC. stands at +0.26. Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.