TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA)’s stock price has increased by 0.99 compared to its previous closing price of 20.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/22/22 that Tegna Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $5.4 Billion.

The price-to-earnings ratio for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is above average at 8.46x. The 36-month beta value for TGNA is also noteworthy at 0.62.

The public float for TGNA is 221.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.70% of that float. The average trading volume of TGNA on February 22, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for TEGNA Inc.’s (TGNA) Stock

The stock of TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) has gone up by 1.54% for the week, with a 2.10% rise in the past month and a 2.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.30% for TGNA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for TGNA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TGNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TGNA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TGNA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for TGNA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $24 based on the research report published on May 05th of the previous year 2022.

TGNA Trading at 0.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGNA rose by +1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.06. In addition, TEGNA Inc. saw -3.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TGNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.87 for the present operating margin

+42.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for TEGNA Inc. stands at +15.95. Equity return is now at value 20.10, with 7.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.