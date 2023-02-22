LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA)’s stock price has increased by 32.29 compared to its previous closing price of 4.15. However, the company has experienced a -20.66% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

The price-to-earnings ratio for LanzaTech Global Inc. (NASDAQ: LNZA) is 161.47x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for LNZA is 171.96M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. On February 22, 2023, LNZA’s average trading volume was 238.45K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for LanzaTech Global Inc.’s (LNZA) Stock

In the past week, LNZA stock has gone down by -20.66%, with a monthly decline of -45.48% and a quarterly plunge of -44.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 28.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.67% for LanzaTech Global Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -38.13% for LNZA stock, with a simple moving average of -43.71% for the last 200 days.

LNZA Trading at -42.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNZA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 28.76%, as shares sank -45.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNZA fell by -20.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.65. In addition, LanzaTech Global Inc. saw -44.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LNZA

Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.91.