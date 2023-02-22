Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE: GLT)’s stock price has decreased by -10.15 compared to its previous closing price of 4.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -13.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GLT is 1.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GLT is $9.00, The public float for GLT is 43.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GLT on February 22, 2023 was 490.23K shares.

What Recent Market Trends Mean for Glatfelter Corporation’s (GLT) Stock

The stock of Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) has seen a -13.37% decrease in the past week, with a 9.67% gain in the past month, and a -1.63% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.66% for GLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.50% for GLT stock, with a simple moving average of -26.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GLT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for GLT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $17 based on the research report published on July 26th of the previous year 2021.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLT reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for GLT stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 20th, 2021.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to GLT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 05th of the previous year.

GLT Trading at 1.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +8.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLT fell by -13.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.21. In addition, Glatfelter Corporation saw 30.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLT starting from Hackett Darrel H., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $4.20 back on Sep 07. After this action, Hackett Darrel H. now owns 36,702 shares of Glatfelter Corporation, valued at $105,000 using the latest closing price.

Laures Wolfgang, the SVP, IGSC and IT of Glatfelter Corporation, purchase 23,000 shares at $4.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that Laures Wolfgang is holding 23,000 shares at $97,773 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLT

Equity return is now at value -40.80, with -9.80 for asset returns.