Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX)’s stock price has increased by 7.17 compared to its previous closing price of 5.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.71% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for WBX is $11.67, which is $6.36 above the current price. The public float for WBX is 45.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBX on February 22, 2023 was 555.54K shares.

Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) Stock: A 14.08% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Wallbox N.V. (WBX) has gone up by 18.71% for the week, with a 32.77% rise in the past month and a 11.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.20% for WBX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.08% for WBX stock, with a simple moving average of -16.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $16 based on the research report published on November 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 07th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to WBX, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on August 05th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at 36.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.52%, as shares surge +26.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX rose by +18.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.57. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw 75.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.