Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO)’s stock price has decreased by -4.34 compared to its previous closing price of 22.11. Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that Big Manhattan Landlord’s Joint Venture Defaults on $450M Loan. What It Means.

, and the 36-month beta value for VNO is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The public float for VNO is 176.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.61% of that float. The average trading volume for VNO on February 22, 2023 was 4.15M shares.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) has seen a -9.96% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.94% decline in the past month and a -12.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.66% for VNO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.65% for VNO stock, with a simple moving average of -19.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNO stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for VNO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNO in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $23 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNO reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for VNO stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on December 14th, 2022.

VNO Trading at -5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -5.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNO fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.35. In addition, Vornado Realty Trust saw 1.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNO starting from Fascitelli Michael D, who sale 119,100 shares at the price of $41.97 back on Apr 13. After this action, Fascitelli Michael D now owns 1,100,451 shares of Vornado Realty Trust, valued at $4,998,913 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNO

Equity return is now at value -8.10, with -2.40 for asset returns.