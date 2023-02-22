VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET)’s stock price has increased by 0.88 compared to its previous closing price of 4.53. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

while the 36-month beta value is -0.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VNET is 123.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNET on February 22, 2023 was 1.76M shares.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of VNET Group Inc. (VNET) has gone down by -25.20% for the week, with a -29.15% drop in the past month and a -16.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.05% for VNET. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -23.24% for VNET stock, with a simple moving average of -16.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VNET

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNET stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for VNET by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VNET in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $5.90 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNET reach a price target of $6.50. The rating they have provided for VNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 25th, 2022.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNET, setting the target price at $17.40 in the report published on November 22nd of the previous year.

VNET Trading at -21.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.20%, as shares sank -27.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNET fell by -25.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.87. In addition, VNET Group Inc. saw -19.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VNET

Equity return is now at value -10.50, with -2.90 for asset returns.