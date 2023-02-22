Versus Systems Inc. (VS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS)’s stock price has increased by 31.25 compared to its previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.15% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.64. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Versus Systems Inc. (VS) by analysts is $2.73, which is $1.06 above the current market price. The public float for VS is 10.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.13% of that float. On February 22, 2023, the average trading volume of VS was 2.76M shares.

Versus Systems Inc.’s (VS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

Versus Systems Inc. (VS) has seen a 21.15% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 37.94% gain in the past month and a -55.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 25.11% for VS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.94% for VS stock, with a simple moving average of -78.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for VS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $2 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

VS Trading at 34.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.22%, as shares surge +29.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VS rose by +21.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8862. In addition, Versus Systems Inc. saw 94.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1852.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Versus Systems Inc. stands at -1873.29. Equity return is now at value -46.60, with -52.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.