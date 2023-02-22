United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.86 compared to its previous closing price of 8.10. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) is above average at 7.21x. The 36-month beta value for UMC is also noteworthy at 1.27.

The public float for UMC is 2.25B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume of UMC on February 22, 2023 was 7.84M shares.

The 14.06% Simple Moving Average of United Microelectronics Corporation’s (UMC) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has seen a -3.60% decrease in the past week, with a 4.56% rise in the past month, and a 7.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for UMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.70% for UMC stock, with a simple moving average of 14.06% for the last 200 days.

UMC Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.18%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UMC fell by -3.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.17. In addition, United Microelectronics Corporation saw 22.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UMC

Equity return is now at value 28.50, with 17.10 for asset returns.